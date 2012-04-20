Girl Speaks Out After Getting Rated By Finance Guy's Spreadsheet

Via Dealbreaker

This week, Dealbreaker got hold of a finance guy’s meticulous online dating spreadsheet and all of Wall Street (and New York, for that matter) got a peak into how stressful the dating game can be in this town.Some commenters (like us), called the spreadsheet creepy. But others have a different opinion (naturally).



Enter Liliana Beidaut, a 26-year-old makeup artist who got the highest rating on the sheet — a 9.5. She told ABC News that she saw nothing wrong with the well-ordered list. In fact, she’s mad at the woman (whoever she is) who leaked it to the press.

From ABC News:

“Why would she send it to the whole world? It was a really stupid move,” Beidaut said. “My face is plastered everywhere now. I wasn’t looking for that. I just thinking that I was using Match.com…I think he really liked the girl and he trusted her, so he sent her the thing,” she said. “He had some doubt before she sent it out and I think she was spiteful.”

So take that leaker, your fellow list lady thinks your a snitch. Not only that, but Beidaut told ABC she’s considering taking legal action against the woman who got her image smeared all over town.

It bares mentioning that Beidaut never met the man who made the spreadsheet, though she’s friends with him on Facebook and they’ve communicated via text. That said, she only had positive things to say about him.

“I think the guy is really nice,” Beidaut said. “I never met him and I don’t think he did something that bad. He was nice, and he was trying to keep himself organised. I think he took that seriously and was really looking for a girl.”

Fair enough.

