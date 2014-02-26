A San Francisco Woman Says She Was Attacked For Wearing Google Glass In A Bar

Wearing Google Glass might be dangerous.

Sarah Slocum, a tech writer, was at Molotov’s on Friday night — a bar in the Lower Haight neighbourhood in San Francisco — where she was showing a friend how the device works. She claims that two women then confronted her, and a man snatched the Google Glass off her face. Her phone and purse were also stolen.

She wrote on her Facebook wall about the incident, saying that she later retrieved the Google Glass. She said that she was able to take a video of the person who took them off her face.

Witnesses told CBS affiliate KPIX 5 that bar patrons were upset about the possibility of being recorded while inside the bar.

“You know, the crowd at Molotov’s is not a tech-oriented crowd for the most part,” one witness told KPIX 5. “It’s probably one of the more punk rock bars in the city. So you know, it’s not really Google Glass country.”

Still, she says that she hopes that this doesn’t deter people from getting Google Glass. As she wrote on her Facebook wall:

Usually the experience is 180 degrees different, and right before this happened I was showing one of the normal, excited and curious individuals there how it works, letting them try it on and demonstrating it for them. This is the experience 95% of the time.

This isn’t the first time that someone was harassed for wearing Google Glass in a public space. Last month, a man was interrogated by the feds for wearing Glass in a movie theatre. And even Google itself released a “do’s” and “don’ts” list for how to wear Google Glass.

Read her full Facebook post about the incident below:

Post by Sarah Slocum.

