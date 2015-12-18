A woman was injured when LeBron James dove into the stands

A scary scene unfolded on Thursday night when LeBron James dove into the seats for a loose ball and landed on top of a woman sitting in the front row.

The incident came late in the fourth quarter and as James dove into the stands, he collided with the woman and then appeared to land on top of her.

The woman, who appeared to be sitting with golfer Jason Day, was conscious and talking, but was put in a neck brace and taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

Shortly after the woman was taken out, Day left the arena also.

