A Woman Warned The Queen About Rolf Harris When The Entertainer Was Painting The Royal Portrait: Mirror Newspaper

Rolf Harris with his 2005 portrait of The Queen. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A woman reportedly wrote to Buckingham Palace, claiming Rolf Harris had attacked her when she was a child, at the time the Australian entertainer was painting a portrait of The Queen.

The Mirror newspaper said the woman told royal staff: “He ruined my life. You need to know what kind of man you’ve let near the Queen”.

The oil painting, called Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – An 80th Birthday Portrait, was created by Rolf Harris in 2005.

The anonymous letters were given to Scotland Yard and remained on file until 2012 when the current Harris investigation started.

Rolf Harris is still on bail after being found guilty of indecently assaulting four girls between 1968 and 1986. The 84-year-old has been told to expect jail when he is sentenced on Friday.

