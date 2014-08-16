A Woman Underwent Surgery To Make Her Hands More 'Selfie Worthy'

ABC 7 New York Christa Hendershot’s hand before surgery (left), and after.

Engagement ring photos are nothing new. A cursory search on Instagram reveals thousands of results for #engagementring, splayed hands boasting diamond-ring-encrusted fingers.

But when 33-year-old Christa Hendershot got engaged, she wasn’t pleased with the way her hands looked in the photos she took to post to social media.

Hendershot, who hails from Mount Sinai, New York, recently went under the knife to make her hands look more “selfie worthy,” reports ABC 7 New York. She spent more than $3,000 for “hand rejuvenation surgery.”

Her plastic surgeon Dr. Ariel Ostad, whose office is based in New York, says he has seen an increase in the number of his clients who bring selfies into his office to point out their flaws to him.

This trend of people getting facelifts to look better on social media has been spotted in India, but the movement seems to be more apparent stateside as well.

Dr. Samuel Rizk, a facial plastic surgeon based in New York City, says that social media and selfies are “the biggest trend he has seen in his 16-year career,” according to ABC 7 New York. “I personally would see two to three patients a day that have come in from selfies and social media,” he said.

One of Rizk’s clients, Jen Muir, said: “I can see everybody posting pictures of themselves, and I’m thinking, ‘Why can’t I do it? What’s the problem?'” Muir said she spent $US15,000 on a nose job to make her feel better about taking selfies.

