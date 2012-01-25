A Woman Proposed To A Man At The Trail Blazers Game Last Night

Photo: via @stackmack

There was another proposal on the jumbotron at a sporting event last night, but this one wasn’t typical.At the Portland Trail Blazers game, a woman proposed to a man, and she even gave him a ring (via Larry Brown Sports).



A woman then confirmed on Twitter her adopted daughter did the asking.

We’re not exactly sure how he responded, but from that big smile on his face, we’re thinking he said yes.

