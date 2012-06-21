A Woman Just Sued LinkedIn For $5 Million After It Was Hacked

Photo: Flickr/sophistechate

A woman is suing LinkedIn for $5 million after it was hacked, and the lawsuit is seeking class-action status, Reuters reports.More than 6 million passwords from LinkedIn were leaked earlier this month and shared on a Russian hacker site.



Now Katie Szpyrka, an Illinois resident, is suing the company with the law firm Edelson McGuire, saying it violated promises to consumers by not having better security in place, Reuters reports.

