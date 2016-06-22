A woman honored her unborn child with a powerful tattoo

Nearly seven weeks into her first pregnancy, Joan Bremer faced a mother-to-be’s worst fear — she had a miscarriage.

While the 31-year-old recovered, she was inspired to get a tattoo to commemorate the experience.

“For me, all the tattoos I have signify something, and even though this was a painful time, I still wanted to be able to remember it in some way,” Bremer told TODAY Parents.

Just days after her miscarriage, she was inked with a simple yet meaningful design. It features a single line joining two hearts, symbolizing the connection between mother and child.

Bremer shared a photo of her memorial tattoo on Imgur to express her grief and support those who faced the same heartbreak. The post quickly went viral as hundreds of women offered condolences and shared their own experiences with pregnancy loss.

Bremer has plans to add to her ink in the future.

“If we are able to carry a baby to term and have a healthy child, I will add a rainbow baby to this design since ‘rainbow babies’ are babies that are conceived after a loss, just like how something beautiful can come after a storm,” she said. “If I end up having a second miscarriage, I will most likely add another heart to this design.”

NOW WATCH: An ingenious chef created a chocolate luge dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.