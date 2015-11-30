A woman has died from a drug overdose at Stereosonic

Stereosonic 2012 in Melbourne. Photo: Kane Hibberd/ (RED) via Getty.

A 25-year-old woman has died of a drug overdose at the Stereosonic music festival in Sydney over the weekend.

The Oyster Bay woman, reported to be Sylvia Choi, was taken to Concord Hospital Saturday evening where she later died.

A post-mortem will be held today.

A second woman, 22, was also taken to Westmead Hospital after taking drugs but has made a “satisfactory recovery” and has been discharged.

Another 120 people were treated from the effects of drugs during the festival at Sydney Olympic Park. Police charged 69 with possessing and supplying drugs.

Police told The Sydney Morning Herald that the association of drugs and music festivals has to change.

“There’s no such thing as saying you know you can take the drugs and you will be safe. You’re playing Russian roulette with your life. You don’t know what you’re putting into your system,” assistant commissioner Frank Mennilli said.

The latest death follows 19-year-old Georgina Bartter who dead from a suspected adverse reaction to drugs at Harbourlife last year.

