A Woman Has Committed Suicide By Throwing Herself Into A Croc Pit In Bangkok

A 65-year-old Thai woman has killed herself by jumping into crocodile-infested waters at Samut Prakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Bangkok.

The woman was visiting the animal farm, a popular tourist destination, when she took her shoes off and jumped into the pond.

The farm, which is said to be the world’s largest crocodile park, claims to have more than 100,000 crocodiles housed in its ponds.

Samut Prakarn is known for its dangerous crocodile wrestling shows, where keepers put their heads in the jaws of the reptiles.

The sister of the victim told local police the woman had been suffering stress and depression.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from personal problems please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

