A woman has been freed after being held hostage for seven hours in a Melbourne restaurant

A woman held hostage for seven hours at a Melbourne restaurant has been released from her captor after police negotiators convinced the man to give himself up.

The 35-year-old man, a disgruntled former employee, had entered the Riverside Quay restaurant armed with a knife about 10pm on Sunday.

He barricaded himself in a storeroom, taking a 27-year-old female staff member hostage.

After a staff member called police, officers cleared the area and negotiators began to talk the man down.

He was arrested at the restaurant at about 5.30am.

He has been transported to St Vincent’s Hospital for assessment where he remains under police guard.

The Port Melbourne woman, 27, was assessed by paramedics at the scene. She is not believed to have been hurt.

Police are continuing with investigations into the incident.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.