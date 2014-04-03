A Woman Was Killed By A Shark On The NSW South Coast This Morning

Tathra on the New South Wales South Coast, where a woman was taken by a shark this morning while swimming between the wharf and the beach (Source: Twitter)

Human remains have been found, after police earlier confirmed a woman in her 60s was killed by a shark at Tathra on the New South Wales South Coast this morning.

The woman was swimming with a group of people between Tathra Wharf and Tathra Beach at around 8.20am. Authorities say she was attacked after turning back, and swimming on her own.

Witnesses told police they saw her taken by a shark. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

In a separate incident, authorities believe a diver missing off the coast south of Perth may have been killed by a shark, after a body was found with possible bite marks.

This attack would make the woman the 47th shark vicitm in NSW in the last 100 years

