A Woman Drove Her Car Into A Lake While Texting

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says a woman told authorities she was texting behind the wheel when her car left the road and landed in a Waldorf lake.

The sheriff’s office says the 25-year-old Temple Hills woman was driving on St. Charles Parkway on Tuesday when she lost control and hit a tree. The car was then propelled 60 feet into Westfield Lake.

The car was submerged in five feet of water, but the woman escaped through a window. She didn’t have any visible signs of injury, but officials say she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says the woman told investigators she was texting when she lost control of the car.

The crash is under investigation and the sheriff’s office says charges are pending.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.