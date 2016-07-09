A Montana teen discovered a body when she was hunting for Pokemon in the new game people are obsessed with

One Pokémon Go user found a body floating in a river when she was out hunting for the video game creatures.

County 10 reports that Shayla Wiggins, a 19-year-old from Riverton, Wyoming, discovered the body of a man in the Wind River in the morning on July 8.

“I was trying to get a Pokemon from a natural water resource,” Wiggins told County 10.

After jumping a fence and walking along the water, she saw the body.

“I was walking towards the bridge along the shore when I saw something in the water,” she said. “I had to take a second look and I realised it was a body.”

She called 911, and said she was “pretty scared” after the discovery.

According to County 10, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office believes the death was an accident.

“The death appears to be accidental in nature and possibly that of a drowning,” the sheriff said. “There is no evidence at this time that would indicate foul play.”

NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.