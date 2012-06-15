NY Woman Apparently High On 'Bath Salts' Dies After Cops Taser Her

An upstate New York mother died Wednesday after choking her 3-year-old son while apparently high on a hallucinogenic drug known as bath salts.



The police arrived following calls that Pamela McCarthy was sprawled naked on the floor and beating her young son while growling and screaming, the New York Daily News reported.

One witness claims he saw her naked, “choking the kid and spinning in circles, laughing,” CNY Central News reported.

A neighbour, Heather Aymes, tried to pull her away from the boy but McCarthy turned on her instead, clawing at her face, the Daily News reported.

Police tried to subdue McCarthy. But officers reportedly claimed that she resisted arrest, forcing them to taser to her.

She then reportedly went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Check out the detailed witness account from CNY Central News:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DON’T MISS: Border Patrol Agents Allegedly Got Aggressive After Having Oral Sex At Cirque Du Soleil >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.