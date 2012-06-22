This Woman Allegedly Went To Great Lengths To Avoid Her Court Date

Charley Fretz

A Pennsylvania woman reportedly stuffed herself into a suitcase Wednesday to duck out of her court date.Charley Fretz didn’t arrive to court twice on charges of fraud, theft, and drug possession, and was on her front steps when police arrived for her Wednesday, the Reading Eagle reported.



She allegedly dashed inside her house and hid in a suitcase behind a bed, where police found her.

Police say that her boyfriend was with her in the room.

He allegedly zipped up the suitcase once she was inside before jumping out the window and running away, according to the Reading Eagle.

DON’T MISS: The SEC Is Issuing An Odd Summons To Ex-Siemens Execs Accused Of Bribery >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.