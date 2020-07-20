An 18-year-old NYC woman is charged with murder after a man was found dead and wrapped in plastic on a McDonald's roof, reports say

Schöning/ullstein bild via Getty Images Deutschland, Berlin, Mc Donald’s

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday and charged with the murder of a man whose body was found on the roof of a McDonald’s restaurant in New York City.

The victim, Richard Hamlet, was killed during a robbery committed by Stamoulis and two men, ABC 7 NY reported.

Stamoulis and the two men choked Hamlet to death then wrapped his body in a plastic bag, NBC New York reported.

Stamoulis is charged with murder, concealing a corpse and tampering with evidence.

An 18-year-old woman was charged with murder after police found a man’s body wrapped in a plastic bag on the roof of a McDonald’s in Bronx, New York.

The suspect, 18- year-old Ayame Stamoulis, was arrested on Thursday, July 17, and charged with murder, according to The Bronx Daily.

ABC7 reported that police discovered the victim’s, Richard Hamlet, lifeless body early Wednesday morning on the restaurant’s rooftop after receiving a call from a maintenance worker.

Hamlet was killed during a robbery in his apartment that involved Stamoulis and two other men, according to the report.

NBC New York reports, according to charging documents, Stamoulis and her accomplices beat and choked Hamlet, then wrapped his body in plastic before moving it onto the roof a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

Stamoulis is charged with murder, concealing a corpse and tampering with evidence, NBC New York reported. She will appear in court on Aug. 17. The other two suspects have not been arrested.

