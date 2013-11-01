Here's An Awesome Picture Of A Witch's Head In Space From NASA

In honour of Halloween, we bring you this picture of the Witch Head nebula, courtesy of NASA.

It looks like a witch screaming out into space. But, as a nebula, it’s really a space cloud that’s brewing up baby stars. If she scares you, not to worry. She’s hundreds of light-years away in the Orion constellation.

NASA took the image via its Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE).

