HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Historic Mansion On San Francisco's Gold Coast Can Be Yours For $25 Million

Meredith Galante
Willis Polk designed San Francisco Home $25 million

Photo: Sotheby’s Homes

One of San Francisco’s most historically significant properties—designed by Willis Polk, a well known local architect—has hit the market at $25 million.The house, in the Gold Coast neighbourhood, has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and one-half bath.

Completed in 1927, the house still looks very well kept and has a beautiful brick facade.

The house has a signature slate roof, and deep portico entry.

The Palace of Fine Arts has commended the home.

The formal sitting room has a lovely pattern on the ceiling.

The hallways all have high ceilings.

We love the cherry cabinets in the kitchen.

The dining room provides a great view of the water.

Cozy up in the library.

The ceiling in the bedroom is very unique.

The master bedroom has a fireplace. In total, the home is five stories.

On the top-level deck there's a spa.

Now check out the famous views from the home.

This is one of the most sought after streets in San Francisco for a reason.

