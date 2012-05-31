HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Historic Mansion On San Francisco's Gold Coast Can Be Yours For $25 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s Homes
One of San Francisco’s most historically significant properties—designed by Willis Polk, a well known local architect—has hit the market at $25 million.The house, in the Gold Coast neighbourhood, has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and one-half bath.
Completed in 1927, the house still looks very well kept and has a beautiful brick facade.
