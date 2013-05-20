MOBILE INSIGHTS: 88% Of U.S. Consumers Use Mobile As Second Screen While Watching TV

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Consultant Tomi Ahonen returned from the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) forum with a brief case full of states. Here are our top picks.

Nielsen: The U.S. Has 89 Million Mobile Shoppers

AT&T: 88% Of U.S. Consumers Use Mobile As Their Second Screen While Watching TV, More Than Ever. (See chart, above.)

Rovio: Angry Birds Has Passed 1.7 Billion Cumulative Downloads

The Weather Channel: Mobile Users Spend A Cumulative One Hour A Week On Weather Content

MMA: 49% Of U.S. Shoppers Have Changed Their Purchase Decision In-Store Because Of Mobile

There are handfuls of more stats on the blog post. Read >

Tablets Increase Their Share Of Mobile Ad Impressions (Millennial Media)

Non-phone connected devices (i.e. tablets) accounted for 25% of ad impressions on Millennial’s mobile ad network in the first quarter, up from 20% a year ago. With larger screens and usage patterns skewed towards media consumption, tablets will play a big role in mobile advertising. Read >

A Round-Up Of Coverage Of The Tumblr-Yahoo Deal (Business Insider)

It’s expected that Yahoo will announce its acquisition of Tumblr at a press conference today in Times Square. Tumblr, the blogging platform and social network would be the crown jewel in Yahoo’s efforts to revamp and, in the words of its CFO, become “cool again.” Tumblr would bring Yahoo the young audience it so desperately craves; it is especially popular among teens and young adults, as we discussed in our recent report on teens’ mobile habits. It also has a mobile footprint, opting to release its first major ad initiative on mobile, as we outlined in our social media ad report, which included a primer on Tumblr as an ad platform. However, Tumblr may also bring some headaches: it is full of racy content, to put it mildly. Read >

More Coverage Of The Tumblr-Yahoo Plans

Is A Yahoo-Owned Tumblr More Attractive To Brands? (Ad Age)

Yahoo Will Have A Hands-Off Approach To Tumblr (All Things D)

Facebook Might Ruin Yahoo’s Attempt To Become Cool Again (Business Insider)

Tumblr’s Porn Problem (Business Insider)

The Social Media Advertising Ecosystem Explained (Business Insider)

The Fabulous Life Of David Karp (Business Insider)

Yahoo Poised To Buy White-Hot Tumblr (Business Insider)

How Google Updated Android Without Releasing Version 4.3 (Ars Technica)

Google essentially released a new version of Android at I/O last week, although these did not necessarily add to the platform’s fragmentation problem, caused by the fact that users and carriers are failing to upgrade to new versions. Ars Technica points out that the new features would have constituted an update on iOS. But that in this case, rather relying on its unreliable hardware partners, Google is pushing out user-facing updates directly through layers of the platform that don’t require manufacturers or carriers to support the updates. A formal release of Google 4.3 is expected June 10. Read >

Galaxy S4 Sales Top 10 Million (The Korea Times)

Samsung has another hit on its hands. Less than a month after its release, Samsung has sold more than 10 million units of its flagship phone, which should help further extend its lead as world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. In other Samsung news, the company is giving away $800,000 in contest money for developers to write apps for Galaxy smartphones. Read >

Another Platform: Sailfish On Jolla’s New Handset (Endgadget)

Jolla has released pricing and spec details ahead of the launch in Finland of the Android app-compatible phone that runs a Sailfish OS. Read >

Pandora Makes a Grab For Local Radio Ad Dollars (Ad Exchanger)

Mobile-dominated Pandora has had a hard time cracking into the terrestrial radio ad pie. Here are it’s latest attempts to grab a slice of that market, plugging into media planning software providers. Read >

Vevo Says Half Its Users Are On Mobile (The Guardian)

Vevo, an online video service, says 51% of its U.S. users in April were on mobile. And much of that content was viewed in the home. Read >

Apple Has Sold 18.7 Million Apple TVs Since Launch (Asymco)

The estimate comes from analyst Horace Dediu’s Twitter stream. Read >

Google Play In-App Purchase Revenue Up 700 per cent In Past Year (TechCrunch)

The eight-fold increase was announced during an I/O panel session last week. Subscription revenue is doubling every quarter as well. Google also said that there is a 1.7x higher app purchase rate on tablets than on phones. Read >

Production Capacity For The HTC One Is Doubling (Focus Taiwan)

Jack Tong, president of HTC North Asia, has said that production capacity will double in May and rise further in June to meet strong demand. Read >

