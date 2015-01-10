A Whole Bunch Of People Might Run For California's Senate Race

It’s still early, but the impending retirement of Sen. Barbara Boxer’s (D-California) could set off a particularly wild race to replace her in 2016.

Ambitious Democrats in the Golden State have been stymied in recent years, as the top statewide offices have been held by longtime incumbents or de facto incumbents. Both Boxer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) have held office since the early 90s, and Gov. Jerry Brown (D), who served as governor in the 70s, successfully ran for same office again in 2010 and 2014.

However, after Boxer announced her decision not to run for another term in 2016 on Thursday it seems a large number of Democrats are looking at the race in the left-leaning state.

Daily Kos Elections gave the following list of potential candidates for the Democratic side of the aisle:

• Rep. Karen Bass • Rep. Xavier Becerra • Treasurer John Chiang • Rep. John Garamendi • Attorney General Kamala Harris • Former Rep. Jane Harman • Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson (His office answered “no comment” when asked about his plans.) • Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones • San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo • Former Treasurer Bill Lockyer • Lt. Gov Gavin Newsom • Secretary of State Alex Padilla • Rep. Raul Ruiz • Rep. Loretta Sanchez (She did not rule out a run on Thursday.) • Rep. Adam Schiff • Los Angeles County Supervisor and former U.S. Secretary of Labour Hilda Solis • Rep. Jackie Speier • Former State Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg • Billionaire Tom Steyer (Sources close to him say he’s interested.) • Former Rep. Ellen Tauscher • Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (Sources close to him say he’s “seriously considering” a race.) • Former Controller Steve Westly • Controller Betty Yee

And for the Republicans:

• Former Rep. Mary Bono • 2014 gubernatorial nominee Neel Kashkari • Wealthy physicist Charles Munger • Former Rep. Doug Ose • Former Insurance Commissioner and 2010 gubernatorial candidate Steve Poizner • Rep. Ed Royce • Former state party chair Duf Sundheim (He says he’s “seriously exploring” a bid.) • Fresno Mayor and 2014 controller nominee Ashley Swearengin • HP CEO and 2010 gubernatorial nominee Meg Whitman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.