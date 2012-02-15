A Whole Bunch Of Charts That Will Give You Nightmares About The National Debt

Photo: Flickr/Jim Larson

United States public debt—though currently affordable—is a lumbering giant haunting the shadows of public policy and popular concern.However, while few question the idea that such debt is unsustainable in the long term, with Treasuries at record lows many believe this demon can be subdued before it gets out of control.



Well, this presentation by Gregory Weldon of Weldon Financial might convince you otherwise. In the following series of charts, he shows just how precarious major economies’ sovereign debt positions are, particularly in an environment of monumental deleveraging, and explains why we’re at the dawn of a “New Macro-Monetary Era.”

