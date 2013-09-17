A Whistling Fan Caused A Seattle Seahawks' Punt To Be Blocked

During Sunday night’s Seahawks-49ers game, a fan supposedly whistled so loudly during a Seahawks punt that many of the Seattle special teams players thought the play was dead.

A couple of Seahawks players stood up and looked around in confusion and the punt was blocked:

This quality of this video isn’t great but you can hear the stray whistle in the background:

