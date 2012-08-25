A Whirlwind Tour Of Turkey With 'Law & Order: SVU' Star Stephanie March

Stephanie March may be best known for her role on “Law & Order: SVU,” but the actress is also an avid world traveller.She recently spent her birthday week touring Istanbul, Ephesus, and Cappadocia with two friends (husband and celebrity chef Bobby Flay was home filming).

She took photos and kept a diary of her travels and from Istanbul’s Blue Mosque to the caves of Cappadocia for Fathom, a travel website, where she’s a contributing editor. The site was kind enough to give us a sneak peek; you can read the full story here (Fathom can also be found on Twitter @FathomWayToGo, or sign up for the newsletter here).

The Blue Mosque

The Hagia Sophia

Stephanie and her friends in Ephesus

Women baking at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul

Turkish delight

Outside the caves of Cappadocia

Hot air balloons over Cappadocia

The scene from above: herding sheep in Cappadocia

Cute kids in the market

