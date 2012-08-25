A Whirlwind Tour Of Turkey With 'Law & Order: SVU' Star Stephanie March

Courtesy of Fathom



Stephanie March may be best known for her role on “Law & Order: SVU,” but the actress is also an avid world traveller.She recently spent her birthday week touring Istanbul, Ephesus, and Cappadocia with two friends (husband and celebrity chef Bobby Flay was home filming).

She took photos and kept a diary of her travels and from Istanbul’s Blue Mosque to the caves of Cappadocia for Fathom, a travel website, where she’s a contributing editor. The site was kind enough to give us a sneak peek; you can read the full story here (Fathom can also be found on Twitter @FathomWayToGo, or sign up for the newsletter here).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.