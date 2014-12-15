A Western Sydney Man Has Been Arrested During Terror Raids

Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images.

A 25-year-old Beecroft man has been arrested as part of NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) raids early this morning.

The arrest is part of continuing investigations into the planning of a terrorist attack on Australian soil and the facilitation of travel of Australian citizens to Syria to engage in armed combat.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn and Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Gail Hogan were set to hold a a press conference at 11am in Sydney but this has been cancelled following reports of a hostage siege at a cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place.

More to come.

