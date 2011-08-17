A Former Senior Yahoo Just Called Us To Complain About Two Yahoo Execs Who Don't Get Enough Blame

Yahoo HR boss David Windley and CMO Elisa Steele

Earlier this month, Yahoo reported yet another disappointing quarter. Since, there has been plenty of blame to go around.First, during the earnings call, Carol Bartz blamed the ad sales group.



Then people from the ad sales group blamed Yahoo techonlogies – specifically the outdated CRM software sales people have to use.

[A source also said Yahoo ad targeting is poor. Maybe Yahoo should do something about that?]

Next, pair of Yahoo executives tore apart the company’s board, calling it “completely passive, detached, [and] out of touch with reality.”

Finally, yesterday, a former Yahoo executive reached out to us to say – enough!

Not enough with the Yahoo bashing, but: enough with bashing the wrong Yahoos.

This former exec says there are two people at the company who don’t get enough grief for the role it its stagnation.

Perhaps surprisingly, neither are Carol Bartz.

They are: David Windley, EVP of human resources, and Elisa Steele, chief marketing officer.

“Those two have some of the greatest blunders ever that nobody writes about,” said our source.

On Windley, our source vented:

He lets people walk out. He treats them like shit when they go – like a criminal. He’s been a moron for 10+ years. He’s never touched. It’s just irresponsible. He’s done nothing help that culture. He’s done nothing to help the busineess. He’s one of the top compensated executives. He has probably the most senior executive on the senior staff. A friend of mine who left Yahoo called me the other day, showed me an email where he didn’t even make a counter. You’d like to have somebody in there that has energy and passion.

On Steele, our source complained:

She’s on the top 5 compensated executive list and she has done nothing. All marketing does is keep changing the logos on the business cards. She spent $100 million on “It’s Y!ou” – [and all we got was] that poster with the greased up guy on a skateboard without his shirt on.

We’d also like emphasise that this is not our view of these people. We don’t really know either of them (though Yahoo does lose lots of people…and the “It’s Y!ou” campaign was horrible). We’re just passing on what someone we trust said.

As we told Yahoo PR a few minutes ago over the phone, we wouldn’t run a post like this – one that singles out specific executives – if the source who called us had not been who he or she was. This wasn’t some random email from some random ex-Yahoo.

We’re agreed to not use our source’s name because you would never read these kind of candid remarks if we did not.

Anyway, we’re keen to hear from more Yahoos, including Windley and Steele defenders if they are out there. Reach [email protected] or 646.376.6014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.