A Weird Spherical Device Has Suddenly Appeared In Google's Store

An image of the Nexus 7 tablet was just spotted on Google’s internal servers, but it now appears there’s another device that Google will announce at its annual developer conference today: the Nexus Q.It’s a home media centre device that plugs into your television and powered by Android, Google’s smartphone operating system. You can control the device with an Android smartphone or tablet.



It will cost $299, according to the Google Play store.

You can access movies and music you’ve bought through Google (as well as YouTube videos) and play them on your television, or through speakers you plug into it, like the Apple TV.

A landing page for the Nexus Q has also appeared on the Google Play store. Here’s the description of the device:

Nexus Q streams your favourite entertainment from Google Play and YouTube to the biggest speakers and screen in the house

Q THE MUSIC … and thousands of HD Movies, TV shows and YouTube videos. Browse all your favourite entertainment from your phone or tablet and play it instantly on Nexus Q.

TURN IT UP Power a pair of bookshelf speakers directly with Nexus Q’s built in 25W amp, or connect Nexus Q to your AV receiver or HDTV. Sync multiple Nexus Qs to fill your house with sound.

PLAY TOGETHER Anyone in the room can use their Android phone or tablet to control what’s playing and add their own entertainment to the mix.

Requirements

Phone or Tablet running Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) or higher with access to Google Play

Wi-Fi use requires 802.11a/b/g/n access point (router)

Compatible speakers, AV system or HD TV

Here are all the specs:

Die-cast, precision machined zinc bottom housing.injection-moulded, interactive balanced top dome with precision bearing and satin touch coating

32 RGB perimeter LEDs, 1 RGB LED for mute indicator

Google Play Music, Google Play Movies and TV, YouTube supported

OMAP4460 (dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 CPU and SGX540 graphics core)

Rotating top dome volume control, capacitive touch sensor for mute on/off

Micro HDMI (Type D), TOSLink Optical audio (S/PDIF), 10/100BASE-T Ethernet (RJ45), Micro AB USB (for service and support), Banana jack speaker outputs

Here’s a video of how it works:

