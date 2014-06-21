A Weird Quirk Of The iPhone Camera Produces A Very Cool Video

Here’s a simple, but neat video shot with an iPhone from inside an acoustic guitar that shows the wavy movements of a guitar string.



A Redditt commenter explained the movements of the string saying, “In case anyone was curious, this is caused by an effect called Rolling Shutter. CMOS sensors (like the iPhone’s) don’t capture the entire frame instantaneously and different lines are captured at different points in time so everything is all wibbly-wobbly and timey-wimey.”

Via TUAW/9 to 5 Mac/Reddit

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

