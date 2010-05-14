A Weird Little Robot Man Has A PSA For The SEC: Don't Blame The Robots

Blogger and entrepreneur Scott Bell has put out a PSA on behalf of The Robots.



Their message: We had nothing to do with the crash last Thursday.

For what it’s worth, Robots, don’t worry, we never blamed you. Especially not you, little horseshoe-handed, lightbulb-eared robot man. Just whisper sweet nothings in your electro-English accent in the SEC’s ear. They’re sure to get off your back immediately.



