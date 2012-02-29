Strangers Making Apps Can See The Photos You Have On Your iPhone

Photo: Dylan Love

Apple was in some hot water earlier when it came to light that certain apps could access users’ address books without their knowledge.Now there’s a new thorn in the company’s side. A weird loophole in iOS could be exploited by malicious developers in such a way that they gain access to all your photos.



9to5Mac was the first to report the issue.

Some apps will ask the user for permission to use location, but some clever coding around this will allow an app to have its way with your photo library if you allow location functionality.

It’s unclear whether or not any apps are actually doing this, but it does appear to be possible. The New York Times had an anonymous developer create an app to exploit this flaw and was able to access all the photos contained on an iPhone.

Why does this matter? If the sheer violation of privacy isn’t enough for you, consider this: once your photos are uploaded to an external server, there’s nothing that can be done to get them back. And if your photos contain location data in them, some creeper could put together a history of where you’ve been.

