What the co-founder of Stoney Clover Lane wore during a week of work, from comfortable jeans to tote bags from her own accessory brand

Stoney Clover Lane Kendall Glazer is the co-founder of accessory brand Stoney Clover Lane, which she created with her sister, Libby.

Kendall Glazer, the co-founder of customisable accessory brand Stoney Clover Lane, gave Insider a look at what she typically likes to wear to work.

The 28-year-old said she loves wearing clothes from small businesses she finds on Instagram.

Glazer’s wardrobe staples include a pair of light-wash jeans and a comfortable white T-shirt, which she dresses up with blazers and cardigans.

In 2009, Kendall Glazer and her sister, Libby, founded the customisable accessory and lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane.

The brand is known for its bright handbags, totes, backpacks, and travel accessories that can be personalised with monograms and a variety of whimsical prints.

Glazer, who’s 28, typically splits her time between New York and Palm Beach. The co-founder told Insider that when it comes to her sense of style, she loves dressing up wardrobe basics like white T-shirts, jeans, and comfortable shoes.

“I would describe my personal style as pretty casual but put-together. I like simple and functional, but also still being stylish on a day-to-day basis,” she told Insider. “If I’m dressing up, I’m wearing pink and sparkles and puffy dresses. I’m not afraid to try something new and look like I came out of a Disney princess movie.”

As part of Insider’s fashion series, A Week In My Wardrobe, we asked Glazer to give us a look at her outfits for five days. Here’s what she wore during a workweek in March.

Editor’s note: Prices and links to clothing have been provided where available at the time of writing.

On Monday, Glazer wore a monochromatic outfit for a day of meetings at the Stoney Clover Lane office.

Stoney Clover Lane Kendall Glazer spent a Monday in March at her accessory brand’s office.

This day, she wore a $US525 Sablyn cropped cardigan that she first spotted on Instagram. She paired the top with a pair of $US360 Bassike utility pants, a $US3,500 Chanel handbag, and Chanel sneakers.

Glazer said that she values comfort and versatility when choosing her outfits.

“Anything that I wear is something I could go to dinner in, run out to lunch – whatever I have to do – which is nice because whatever pops up, I’m ready for,” she said.

For Tuesday’s outfit, the co-founder put a casual spin on business attire with a blazer, T-shirt, and jeans.

Stoney Clover Lane Glazer accessorized with a Stoney Clover Lane leather tote.

On Tuesday, Glazer arrived at the office wearing an outfit that she said is very typical for her.

She opted for a $US90 RE/DONE x Hanes white T-shirt, $US245MOTHER Superior The Tomcat jeans, a $US395 Cinq a Sept crepe blazer, Chanel shoes, and a $US298 personalised leather tote from Stoney Clover Lane.

Two of Glazer’s favourite staples are her MOTHER jeans and RE/DONE x Hanes T-shirt.

“I’m obsessed with the jeans and think I have five pairs in my closet. I get worried they are going to stop making them, so I have them in two different sizes,” she said.

On Wednesday, she wore the same jeans but styled them differently with a collared button-down shirt.

Stoney Clover Lane Glazer’s Stoney Clover Lane tote added texture to the outfit.

Kendall’s Wednesday ensemble included her trusty $US245 MOTHER jeans.

This day, she paired the classic pants with a Miu Miu shirt that was unavailable for purchase at the time of writing. She wore the same Chanel shoes from the day before and carried a Stoney Clover Lane Cosy Evergreen Tote Bag, which typically retails for $US188 but was unavailable at the time of writing.

“Once I find something that I like, I rewear it a lot,” Glazer said. “I might have a bunch of tops, and I will switch them out, but the jeans and the boots are always the same.”

Glazer’s outfit on Thursday was minimalistic but chic.

Stoney Clover Lane Glazer dressed up a white T-shirt and jeans with a long sweater.

This day, Glazer wore the same $US90 RE/DONE x Hanes white T-shirt from Tuesday, a pair of DL1961 jeans that were sold out at the time of writing, a $US441 long cashmere robe from Naadam, and Chanel sneakers.

“I feel like I’m wearing a robe, but I look so put-together with these sneakers,” she said. “I used to wear heels all the time, but I wear sneakers or boots every single day now.”

On Friday, Glazer’s look made it easy to transition from the office to a weekend of travel.

Stoney Clover Lane Glazer coordinated her shoes, handbag, and sweater.

This day, Glazer wore her favourite pair of $US245 MOTHER jeans, a $US3,500 Chanel handbag, and Chanel sneakers. Her $US169 sherpa sweatshirt from Donni was unavailable at the time of writing.

Glazer said that on Fridays, she would normally go to the airport straight from the office to embark on her weekend travels. To prepare for her flight, she said she typically swaps out her jeans for a pair of leggings.

