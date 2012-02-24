A Week Before He Exploded, Jeremy Lin Prayed To 'Not Get Cut Again' With Miami Heat Players

Photo: YouTube

Although Jeremy Lin’s strong Christian beliefs have been well known for quite some time, we had yet to hear any specific stories regarding the intertwining of basketball and his faith. Until now.Udonis Haslem revealed to the New York Post that before a Heat-Knicks game about a month ago, Lin asked God for his sheer survival as a pro basketball player during a pre-game prayer session.



The chaplain said a few words, a few prayers, then asked around the room if anybody had any special intentions.

Haslem noticed an arm.It was Jeremy Lin’s.

“What do you want to pray for?” the chaplain asked.

“That I not get cut again,” Lin said quietly.

Haslem, recalling that day after the Heat’s practice yesterday, laughed.

“Next thing you know,” he said, “It’s ba-da-da, BA-DA-DA.”

The “BA-DA-DA” Haslem is referring to is the SportsCenter theme song, according to the NYP.

Haslem, who also has a came-out-of-nowhere story after going undrafted and having to play in France, says he’s happy to see Lin succeed.

“I only wish,” Haslem said, “that this was playing itself out with him as a member of the Heat.”

