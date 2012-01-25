A Week After Delivering A Tough Message On Pay, Morgan Stanley Names 210 New Managing Directors

Photo: AP
Reuters reports that Morgan Stanley has announced the promotion of 210 employees to managing director (full list below)This news comes after a week in which news of Morgan Stanley’s changing compensation practices made headlines, as the bank sees to decrease and defer the annual bonuses.
Senior bankers and traders were told to expect a 20-30% decline in pay and the bank capped one time cash payments at $125,000, with the remainder paid out in equity awards, deferred cash, and deferred equity.
Nonetheless, Reuters notes that the title of managing director is one relatively few receive and comes with relatively increased job security:
Managing director is a coveted title at Wall Street banks that is bestowed on a relatively small pool of employees each year. The mantle comes with higher pay and more responsibility but in an uncertain work environment for bankers and traders — with thousands of job cuts across Wall Street — it also offers the newly promoted a modicum of job security.
Here’s the full list who has beenn promoted:
Tim Abbott
Laura Adams
Mark Allen
Neil J. Allen
Magnus Andersson
Marco Antonioli
Nicholas A. Apostolatos
Michele Aronson
Pedro Asprino
Kevin Atteson
Su Sun Bai
Kevin F. Baldes
Christopher J. Bartlett
Andrew S. Bauman
David M. Benichou
Jeffrey Bergamotto
David Best
Paresh Bhatt
James Robert Boustead
Hamish M. Bunn
Robert Benn Calhoun
Ann Callison
Matteo Castelvetri
Stephen J. Cavoli
Eva Wu Chan
Kingsley Chan
Steven W. Chao
David J. Chen
Richard Jianhao Chen
Luke A. Chilon
Praveen Choudhary
Pete Chung
Anthony C. Cicia
Daren Clarke
Nigel Coe
Anthony Michael Colarusso
Catherine Colecchi
James E. Collins
Jeffrey Collins
Todd Coltman
David M. Conway
Juan M. Coppola
Mandell L. Crawley
William R. Daley
Jonathan Daplyn
Russell Day
Alexis Delcroix
Lucy S. DeStefano
John M. Dillon
Phoebe Donham
Celso Doria
Carlo Draghi
Pete Eggleston
Ronny Elenius
Kevin D. Emerson
Simon Emmett
Peter Escott
Simon Evenson
Takeshi Ezuka
Frank J. Famiglietti
Allen Feng
Andrea Floccuzio
David Flowerdew
Nick Footitt
Trevor Francis
Henrique Rolfsen Francisco
Gordon Fraser
Greg Fried
Benjamin Friedland
David A. Galasso
Michael H. Gallary
Justin Garzia
Michael Goering
Drew Goldman
Robyn Maslynsky Goldschmid
Barry H. Goldstein
Marc Gordon
Caroline N. Gundeck
Jon S. Hammack
Andrew Harmstone-Rakowski
Yasushi Hasegawa
Simon Herrmann
Drew Hershkowitz
Viktor Hjort
Dean Hodson
Julia Huang
Mari Ikegaki
Motonori Imaseki
Jorge Iragorri
Jaclyn Jhin
Matthew S. Johnson
F. Claiborne Johnston, III
Elizabeth Madigan Jost
J.Marc Jullienne
Takaaki Kato
Philip Keith
Sebastien Kessas
Edward K. Kirkorian
Les Klein
Lukas Klein
Dmitriy Kolomytsyn
Craig Krasinski
Khalid Krim
Shahzad Lalani
Derek Laws
Soo-Mi Lee
Wee Tat Lee
James Levi
Meir Lewis
Stanislav Liberman
Dante Lomibao
Simon Long
Bill Lu
Alex Lyakhov
Yong Ma
Travis J. Machen
Munib Madni
Brooke E. Major-Reid
Chakrapani Mantena
Arnaud Mares
Stephen J. Maresca
Kathleen Marie Martin
Ryunosuke Matsutake
Michael Sean McGoldrick
Michael Allen Meade
Jochen Mehltretter
Benno Meier
Eduardo Mendez
Vivek K. Menon
Jason C. Miller
Jason Bradford Moore
Thomas F. Moore
Wendy Ng
James Nimberg
Gary Douglas Offner
Susan O’Flynn
Masanori Ogiwara
Michael J. O’Malley
Madhu Panchagnula
Ketan J. Parekh
Zoë Parish
Chad Parker
Tejash Patel
Tiago Pessoa
Mary Ann Picciotto
Niall Playfair
Christine M. Plummer
Stephen Popovchak
Lisa Potter
Emanuele Pozzi
Jennifer K. Publicover
Saul Raccah
Ashwin Rao
Martijn Rats
Pierre-Alexis Renaudin
Max Ritter
Andrew John Robinson
Nicholas Rodolakis
A.K. Rosenbaum
Andy Ross
Jonathan Ross
Nancy J. Rutecki
Kieran Ryan
Michael J. Ryder
Alex Saporito
Ethan J. Sawyer
Tyler Schiff
Mark Schwille
Stephen Seelbach
James Robert Shepherd
Jai V. Sheth
Matthew Smith
Denise Sommerville
Zachary D. Stern
Magdalena Stoklosa
Chris Stone
Anand Subramanian
Yasuhito Suzuki
Gregory Thiery
Candice W. Todd
Judy Tom
Frank S. Tredici
Erik Tregaard
Penny B. Tsekouras
Daniel Turner
Kevin Twitchen
James Andrew Upton
Marcelo Vainstein
Robert VanCaneghem
Frederik Vandepitte
Su-Ling Voon
Sachin Wagle
John Robert David Walker
Dean Wang
Zheng Wang
Paul Stephen Wasinger
Jonathan Weaver
Dede W Welles
Brian V. Wood
Jun Xu
Jason Yates
Robert Yeo
Krishna Yerrmosu
Panos Yiasoumi
Kibo Yokoyama
Cathy Weijing Zeng
Bernardo Novaes Zerbini
Albert Zhou
Kate Zhu
Risana Zitha
