A Week After Delivering A Tough Message On Pay, Morgan Stanley Names 210 New Managing Directors

Reuters reports that Morgan Stanley has announced the promotion of 210 employees to managing director (full list below)This news comes after a week in which news of Morgan Stanley’s changing compensation practices made headlines, as the bank sees to decrease and defer the annual bonuses.



Senior bankers and traders were told to expect a 20-30% decline in pay and the bank capped one time cash payments at $125,000, with the remainder paid out in equity awards, deferred cash, and deferred equity.

Nonetheless, Reuters notes that the title of managing director is one relatively few receive and comes with relatively increased job security:

Managing director is a coveted title at Wall Street banks that is bestowed on a relatively small pool of employees each year. The mantle comes with higher pay and more responsibility but in an uncertain work environment for bankers and traders — with thousands of job cuts across Wall Street — it also offers the newly promoted a modicum of job security.

Here’s the full list who has beenn promoted:

Tim Abbott

Laura Adams

Mark Allen

Neil J. Allen

Magnus Andersson

Marco Antonioli

Nicholas A. Apostolatos

Michele Aronson

Pedro Asprino

Kevin Atteson

Su Sun Bai

Kevin F. Baldes

Christopher J. Bartlett

Andrew S. Bauman

David M. Benichou

Jeffrey Bergamotto

David Best

Paresh Bhatt

James Robert Boustead

Hamish M. Bunn

Robert Benn Calhoun

Ann Callison

Matteo Castelvetri

Stephen J. Cavoli

Eva Wu Chan

Kingsley Chan

Steven W. Chao

David J. Chen

Richard Jianhao Chen

Luke A. Chilon

Praveen Choudhary

Pete Chung

Anthony C. Cicia

Daren Clarke

Nigel Coe

Anthony Michael Colarusso

Catherine Colecchi

James E. Collins

Jeffrey Collins

Todd Coltman

David M. Conway

Juan M. Coppola

Mandell L. Crawley

William R. Daley

Jonathan Daplyn

Russell Day

Alexis Delcroix

Lucy S. DeStefano

John M. Dillon

Phoebe Donham

Celso Doria

Carlo Draghi

Pete Eggleston

Ronny Elenius

Kevin D. Emerson

Simon Emmett

Peter Escott

Simon Evenson

Takeshi Ezuka

Frank J. Famiglietti

Allen Feng

Andrea Floccuzio

David Flowerdew

Nick Footitt

Trevor Francis

Henrique Rolfsen Francisco

Gordon Fraser

Greg Fried

Benjamin Friedland

David A. Galasso

Michael H. Gallary

Justin Garzia

Michael Goering

Drew Goldman

Robyn Maslynsky Goldschmid

Barry H. Goldstein

Marc Gordon

Caroline N. Gundeck

Jon S. Hammack

Andrew Harmstone-Rakowski

Yasushi Hasegawa

Simon Herrmann

Drew Hershkowitz

Viktor Hjort

Dean Hodson

Julia Huang

Mari Ikegaki

Motonori Imaseki

Jorge Iragorri

Jaclyn Jhin

Matthew S. Johnson

F. Claiborne Johnston, III

Elizabeth Madigan Jost

J.Marc Jullienne

Takaaki Kato

Philip Keith

Sebastien Kessas

Edward K. Kirkorian

Les Klein

Lukas Klein

Dmitriy Kolomytsyn

Craig Krasinski

Khalid Krim

Shahzad Lalani

Derek Laws

Soo-Mi Lee

Wee Tat Lee

James Levi

Meir Lewis

Stanislav Liberman

Dante Lomibao

Simon Long

Bill Lu

Alex Lyakhov

Yong Ma

Travis J. Machen

Munib Madni

Brooke E. Major-Reid

Chakrapani Mantena

Arnaud Mares

Stephen J. Maresca

Kathleen Marie Martin

Ryunosuke Matsutake

Michael Sean McGoldrick

Michael Allen Meade

Jochen Mehltretter

Benno Meier

Eduardo Mendez

Vivek K. Menon

Jason C. Miller

Jason Bradford Moore

Thomas F. Moore

Wendy Ng

James Nimberg

Gary Douglas Offner

Susan O’Flynn

Masanori Ogiwara

Michael J. O’Malley

Madhu Panchagnula

Ketan J. Parekh

Zoë Parish

Chad Parker

Tejash Patel

Tiago Pessoa

Mary Ann Picciotto

Niall Playfair

Christine M. Plummer

Stephen Popovchak

Lisa Potter

Emanuele Pozzi

Jennifer K. Publicover

Saul Raccah

Ashwin Rao

Martijn Rats

Pierre-Alexis Renaudin

Max Ritter

Andrew John Robinson

Nicholas Rodolakis

A.K. Rosenbaum

Andy Ross

Jonathan Ross

Nancy J. Rutecki

Kieran Ryan

Michael J. Ryder

Alex Saporito

Ethan J. Sawyer

Tyler Schiff

Mark Schwille

Stephen Seelbach

James Robert Shepherd

Jai V. Sheth

Matthew Smith

Denise Sommerville

Zachary D. Stern

Magdalena Stoklosa

Chris Stone

Anand Subramanian

Yasuhito Suzuki

Gregory Thiery

Candice W. Todd

Judy Tom

Frank S. Tredici

Erik Tregaard

Penny B. Tsekouras

Daniel Turner

Kevin Twitchen

James Andrew Upton

Marcelo Vainstein

Robert VanCaneghem

Frederik Vandepitte

Su-Ling Voon

Sachin Wagle

John Robert David Walker

Dean Wang

Zheng Wang

Paul Stephen Wasinger

Jonathan Weaver

Dede W Welles

Brian V. Wood

Jun Xu

Jason Yates

Robert Yeo

Krishna Yerrmosu

Panos Yiasoumi

Kibo Yokoyama

Cathy Weijing Zeng

Bernardo Novaes Zerbini

Albert Zhou

Kate Zhu

Risana Zitha

