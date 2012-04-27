A Website For People Seeking Extra-Marital Affairs Ranked New York's Most Unfaithful Neighborhoods

Photo: Wikipedia

Money can’t buy you love, apparently.According to the New York Post, the richest neighborhoods in the New York are are also the ones with the most cheating spouses.



They got this data from Noel Biderman, the CEO of AshleyMadison.com, a dating site for people looking to have an extramarital affair. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“In the New York area in particular, with successful people there may be more cheating going on because the more opportunity you’re given — and that’s the reason you see athletes, celebrities and politicians involved in affairs — the more other people thrust themselves at you…

“For women, the more successful they are, the more likely they are to cheat,” Biderman said. “For men, we’ve found that infidelity usually comes into play when children come on to the scene.”

So you’re probably wondering, which neighborhoods topped the list for most affairs?

Great Neck, Long Island Park Slope, Brooklyn The Upper East Side Forest Hills, Queens TriBeCa

So yeah, sign a prenup.

