A 'Weather Bomb' In The UK Forced A Waterfall To Go Uphill

A “weather bomb” that brought strong winds and enormous waves to parts of the UK on Wednesday was powerful enough to push a waterfall in the opposite direction.

The 10-metre cascade in Stainmore, Cumbria, was blown upward as the county was pounded by 130km/h winds, London’s Metro reports.

ITV.com has footage of the event, and you check out this animation of the backward-blown water below. It looks pretty cool.

