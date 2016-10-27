A weather balloon has captured this stunning video of New Zealand from above

Photo: NIWA

New Zealand’s gorgeous scenery is often captured from outer space – and this time a weather balloon has captured New Zealand’s shores from the edge of the space.

Niwa releases the balloons from its three stations across the country, which are used to collect data at heights of up to 35km above Earth.

But this time, Wills Dobson, an atmospheric technician, attached a couple of go-pros to capture the bird’s-eye view before releasing the balloon from Lauder, near Alexandra.

It then headed to the stratosphere to capture stunning footage of the South Island from a little-seen angle.

After the data is collected, the balloons float back down to Earth.