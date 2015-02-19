A water main break in Baltimore froze cars to the road

Amanda Macias
Water pipeCBS BaltimoreScreen grab showing a busted water main pipe in Baltimore.

Earlier this week, the coldest temperatures this winter swooped across Baltimore
rupturing several ageing water mains throughout the city, the Baltimore Sun reports. Area crews worked on approximately 10 major pipe breaks within the area on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the
National Weather Service
issued a winter weather advisory for more snow across the region from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a wind advisory for sub-zero temperatures.

The freezing temperatures and loose water have caused some cars to stick to the road.

Here are some pictures via local Fox correspondent Larry Collins:

