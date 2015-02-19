A water main break in Baltimore froze cars to the road

CBS Baltimore Screen grab showing a busted water main pipe in Baltimore.

Earlier this week, the coldest temperatures this winter swooped across Baltimore

rupturing several ageing water mains throughout the city, the Baltimore Sun reports. Area crews worked on approximately 10 major pipe breaks within the area on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the

National Weather Service

issued a winter weather advisory for more snow across the region from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a wind advisory for sub-zero temperatures.

The freezing temperatures and loose water have caused some cars to stick to the road.

Here are some pictures via local Fox correspondent Larry Collins:

Water main break on Argonne Dr. in North Baltimore. Cars are literally frozen to the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/ymeZAngzGx

— Larry Collins (@LarryCFOX45) February 18, 2015

Lots of snow on the ground in Downtown Baltimore! Be VERY careful out there! pic.twitter.com/FNehz5rtOr

— Larry Collins (@LarryCFOX45) February 17, 2015

Water main break in North Baltimore where Argonne Dr., E. 41 St. & Cator Ave. meet. Already sheets of ice. Be careful pic.twitter.com/WU7R8TzVVc

— Larry Collins (@LarryCFOX45) February 18, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.