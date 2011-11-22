A Washington Redskins Receiver Told A Mocking Cowboys Fan To 'Kill Urself' On Twitter

We always knew the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins celebrated a bitter rivalry.



Jabar Gaffney just took it to another level.

Following Sunday’s 27-24 overtime defeat, a fan mocked Gaffney and his downtrodden Redskins on Twitter, writing “lmao 3-9.”

Gaffney didn’t take kindly to @bam1121’s words. Rather than ignore the comment like a mature adult, the wide receiver responded – rather harshly:

Photo: Twitter

There are a lot of mean, yet acceptable things Gaffney could have responded with. Killing one’s self isn’t one of them.

While he did delete many of his tweets, he later tweeted:

They say I can’t tell people to kill themselves didn’t know freedom of speech had limitations so I’ll just say #uknowwhattodo #HTTR better?

The NFL certainly knows what to do.

Based on Rex Ryan’s latest fine for telling a fan to “shut the f**k up,” one can only imagine Gaffney will be receiving a letter in the mail with a lot more zeros.

