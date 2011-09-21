A Warning To Microsoft Employees: Don't Tweet Confidential Product Info

Photo: Flickr

This should be obvious to anybody working for a big company, but here it is again: don’t tweet confidential product information.Windows Phone manager Joe Marini has left the company, reports Geekwire, after learning that he would be dismissed for tweeting about the first Nokia Windows Phone earlier this month.



The first tweet, where he simply teased the phone, wasn’t so bad. But then he followed up by saying that he only rated it an 8 out of 10, and said he wished it had a larger screen.

