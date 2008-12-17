A Wall Street Christmas Carol

Are you sick of listening to “Santa Baby” and thinking, “There’ll be no sable under my tree this year (not to mention a duplex or checks)”? We know we are!



Thankfully, a blog called Arbroath posted something more appropriate for this holiday season. It’s a video covering the ’80s charity Christmas song “Do They Know Its Christmastime?” But now Bono and Boy George are singing to suffering Wall Street traders instead of starving kids in Africa.

Arbroath: At Christmas time we should always spare a thought for those less fortunate than us. After 20 years of bleeding the world, the global financial community has fallen on hard times. These people desperately need our thoughts, prayers and lots of our money. If you have any investments or savings left, or any money left over at the end of the month please, please give generously.

