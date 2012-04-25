The Ultimate Story Of How The US Spiraled Into A Recession And Finally Pulled Itself Out

Photo: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

The fragile economic recovery appears to be finally gaining steam.For the past two months, all 50 states had increasing activity, according to the Philly Fed’s coincident index of employment, unemployment, manufacturing hours and wages.



On these maps, red shows GDP decline while blue or green show gain.

This is the first time all 50 states have been growing since the before the financial crisis hit in March 2007.

