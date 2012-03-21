The Complete History Of How The Economy Imploded And Then Finally Got Better

The recovery is finally picking up across the country.



49 states had increasing activity in January, according to the Philly Fed’s coincident index of employment, unemployment, manufacturing hours and wages. This is the highest number since February 2007.

These maps, where red shows decline and blue or green show gain, provide a striking visualisation of the past seven years.

