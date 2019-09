The Courtship: 1979 – “China is grateful for the opportunity”



Date night is fun: 1997 – “China is our friend” (by the way who is Bill looking at… How YOU doin…)

I will always love you: 2003 – “China is our Global Partner… 3 cheers for Target and Walmart!”

Where is Raoul Felder? 2011

(Thanks To Derek L for the pics….)

