A Visual Guide To Matching Suits And Dress Shoes

It’s the eternal conundrum: What colour dress shoes go with a navy or brown suit?

Style aficionado and redditor stRafaello put together this handy graphic showing which types of shoes match with which suits. It even lets men know which colours match best for a traditional look, and which are fashion-forward.

Next time you’re suiting up for a special event or considering buying a new pair of oxfords, we suggest you refer to this neat visual guide, which we first saw on /r/malefashionadvice.

