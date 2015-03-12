A virulent form of swine flu virus is thought to have hit India

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

A flu virus which has claimed more 1,200 lives in India may have acquired mutations which make it more dangerous than first thought.

Analysis at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology shows that the flu virus could spread more readily.

Professor Ram Sasisekharan at the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research says it’s been extensively reported in India that a virus similar to one in the US is responsible for the current outbreak.

However, an examination of the Indian H1N1 flu viruses shows it’s different from the US version.

“Effectiveness of the current H1N1 flu vaccine is debatable, and there have been calls for updating the vaccine,” says Sasisekharan.

The investigation into the India virus is reported in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.

