A Virgin Atlantic Jet Made An Emergency Landing In London

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images A view of the damaged landing gear.

A Virgin Atlantic flight from London’s Gatwick airport bound for Las Vegas was forced to make what the BBC termed a “non-standard” landing, echoing a Virgin spokesperson, after one of its landing gear malfunctioned.

The Boeing 747 landed safely after circling for some time to burn off fuel.

Numerous photos of flight VS43 appeared on Twitter. For example:

Landing gear problems are uncommon for major commercial airliners, but not unheard of.

However, AskThePilot.com blogger and Business Insider contributor Patrick Smith, a professional pilot, has noted that gear malfunctions are well down the list of pilots’ nightmare scenarios.

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images The 747 made it down safely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.