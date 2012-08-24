A View Of The Iconic Hollywood Sign That Most People Never See

The “Hollywood” sign in Los Angeles is one of America’s best known icons, but most people only see if from a distance.



The section of Mount Lee where the sign is located is a steep and dangerous place. Photographer Ted VanCleave recently got special access to the sign, which is closed by the public, and snapped some photos giving a rare perspective of the 45-foot-tall letters and the city below.

He described the arduous trek to the sign for us in an email:

To get to the Sign, [Hollywood Sign Trust] staff drove me to the mountain top above the Sign via gated fire roads. These roads are also off-limits to the public. Once on top of Mount Lee, I was let through a locked gate. There is a tall chain link fence behind the Sign protecting it from visitors. Then because the terrain is so steep and the dirt and rocks are so loose, we had to rappel down a thick rope, carrying my camera gear in my backpack and I had to wear hiking boots. There is only a very narrow path in front of the Sign to access it. So shooting it is a challenge. In addition there are rattlesnakes in the area, so during the summer you have to be mindful not to step on one.

Despite the hazards, he managed to capture some beautiful pictures. He shared some of them with us. Check out the rest on his Kickstarter page.

Overlooking Los Angeles with Artist’s Shadow in the Lower Left

Photo: Courtesy of Ted VanCleave

Behind the Y Overlooking Lake Hollywood

Photo: Courtesy of Ted VanCleave

Looking Up at OH

Photo: Courtesy of Ted VanCleave

WOOD Front to Back

Photo: Courtesy of Ted VanCleave

Uneven terrain creates staggered letters

Photo: Courtesy of Ted VanCleave

The view from above

Photo: Courtesy of Ted VanCleave

