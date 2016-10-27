A Victorian MP used his taxpayer-funded car to chauffeur his two dogs around

Photo: Legally Blonde/ IMDb.

Victorian corrections minister Steve Herbert has apologised for using his taxpayer-funded chauffeur-driven car to transport his pet dogs between his Melbourne home and his holiday house.

The MP initially said that he had “no issue” with his driver taking his two dogs, Ted and Patch, on the one-and-a-half hour trip between Parkdale and Trentham while he was at work.

“On reflection, this use of the ministerial car does not meet community expectations and I apologise,” Herbert said.

The number of times this occurred, or the costs, have not been revealed.

It’s an embarrassing moment for the minister who previously spoke out about the importance of trust in the public office when it comes to spending taxpayer’s money, in comments regarding the Denis Napthine Midfield Meat controversy.

“It is central to the public’s faith that their taxpayer dollars are spent for the good of the public and not for the good of politicians, or their mates and friends,” he said at the time, according to The Age.

Last year, then-speaker of Australia’s parliament, Bronwyn Bishop, spent $5227 of taxpayer funds to fly between Melbourne and Geelong to attend a Liberal Party function at a golf club. She later resigned from her role and lost her Sydney seat of Mackellar.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.