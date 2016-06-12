A Victorian Liberal candidate has quit for owning a brothel

Photo: Shutterstock

The Liberal candidate for Calwell, in Melbourne’s north-west, has resigned after it emerged he had an interest in a brothel.

Taiwanese-born John Min-Chiang Hsu stepped down and also resigned from the party when his links to Paradise Playmates in Frankston were revealed on Saturday.

But his departure three weeks before the July 2 election means the Liberal Party is unable to replace him in time with an endorsed candidate for the Labor-held seat.

In a statement the Victorian Liberal Party said Hsu had “not fully declared his business interests prior to applying for endorsement as required”.

“Mr Hsu has resigned, with immediate effect, as an endorsed candidate of the Liberal Party and has resigned as a member of the party,” the statement said.

Fairfax Media reports that Hsu, a massage therapist, owns a company called Beautiful Life Natural Therapies, which runs three Melbourne massage businesses, but denied owning a brothel, even though a man with the same name, address and birth date features on company records.

There are more details here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.