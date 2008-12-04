A Very Warm Welcome To My New Slate Colleague

About five years ago, a then-little-known Attorney General named Eliot Spitzer got me kicked out of the securities industry. Shortly thereafter, during a period when I was sure that, among other things, no one would ever be caught dead professionally associating with me again, an editor named Jacob Weisberg at Slate reached out a hand. With a big smile, Jacob said he liked the idea of my launching my “comeback” (his word) by covering the Martha Stewart trial for the magazine, and he couldn’t wait to begin.



I’ve always been grateful to Jacob and his Slate colleagues for that, and over the years, I’ve had the privilege of writing several series and more than a hundred columns for the magazine. Those assignments opened the door to others (including a book on how not to get screwed by Wall Street), and ultimately led me to Silicon Alley Insider.

Ironically enough, it was also through Slate that I actually got to meet Eliot Spitzer for the first time (I had been near his office before, in 2001, when his investigators spent five days grilling me, but I had never actually met the man). A year or so after the Martha Stewart trial, Eliot dropped by a Slate event before launching his run for governor. I met him in the buffet line.

ME (napkin roll in hand, flustered to suddenly find myself in the presence of my Destroyer): Hi, Eliot, Henry Blodget, good to meet you. You made my life a bit rough there for a while!

ELIOT: (3,000-watt smile): That’s my job!

(Yes, he was charming. And I respected a lot of what he had done. I even voted for the bastard.)

And now I see that Slate has a new columnist: a very well-known ex-Governor named Eliot Spitzer, who has recently had a rough patch of his own. I can imagine Jacob Weisberg’s huge grin as he signed up his newest reputationally-challenged charge, and I can imagine Eliot’s appreciation in return. And now that several bizarrely connected twists of fate have placed all three of us on the same team, I can’t wait to shake both of their hands.

Welcome aboard, Eliot!

I am definitely going to the Slate Christmas party this year.

